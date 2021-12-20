Maribel man arrested on suspicion of child porn after Manitowoc sheriff receives cyber tip

MANITOWOC - A 50-year-old convicted sex offender from rural Maribel was arrested Friday after the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them to suspicious online activity involving the suspect.

The tip led to an investigation by the sheriff’s office, NCMEC, the Manitowoc Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations that identified the 50-year-old man as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday that after search warrants were executed Friday, the suspect “confessed to having child pornography on his electronic devices.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of child pornography, sex offender registry violation and felon in possession of a firearm. A bail hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

The man is a registered sex offender after a previous conviction of possession of child pornography in Manitowoc County in 2009.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released.

The Herald Times Reporter's policy is to not publish the names of those arrested until they have been charged with a crime in court.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Maribel man arrested on suspicion of child porn after cyber tip