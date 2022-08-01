Maribel man convicted of felony possession of child pornography to be sentenced in federal court

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Herald Times Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

MANITOWOC - Maribel man Smedley D. Butler faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after being convicted of felony possession of child pornography.

Butler, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury in January and was tried in the Eastern Wisconsin District Court.

The federal indictment stemmed from a case investigated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Manitowoc Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Butler was already a registered sex offender after being convicted of possession of child pornography in 2009.

In the indictment, Butler was charged with both receiving and possessing child pornography, based on digital images found on his computer.

Butler was arrested in December after law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them to suspicious activity involving Butler. Shortly after, he was charged in Manitowoc County Circuit Court with 10 related felonies — failure to maintain sex offender registry, possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

More: Kiel man faces multiple felonies after police find pornographic images of children in online account

More: Manitowoc man suspected of repeatedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old charged with six felonies

The circuit court case was put on hold while Butler concluded the federal court case. On May 11, he entered into a plea agreement to plead guilty to the charge of possessing child pornography, a charge that holds a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years.

The agreement allowed the second charge of receiving child pornography and the 10 felony charges in circuit court to be dismissed.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced in the Eastern Wisconsin District Court on Aug. 17.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Federal court to sentence Manitowoc County man in child porn case