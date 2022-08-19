Maribel man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography for second time

GREEN BAY - A 51-year-old Maribel man who was already on the Wisconsin sex offender registry was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Smedley D. Butler was arrested after the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office received a tip in November 2021 that he possessed and was distributing "numerous digital images and videos of child pornography via the internet," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Butler was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in 2009.

After his release from prison, Butler will spend 15 years on supervised release and will continue to be a registered sex offender.

The case was investigated by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Manitowoc Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. It was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc County man sentenced to prison for repeat child porn charges