Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel reverses position, takes 'full responsibility' for botched cases

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, days after blaming her staff for the botched handling of 180 criminal cases, said she is taking "full responsibility" for the error and apologized to victims.

Adel's reversal follows criticism by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who said Tuesday that Adel should take accountability and not blame her team.

Adel initially declined comment on Ducey's remarks. She said in a statement Wednesday the governor was right and echoed his words that county prosecutors are heroes.

"The governor is absolutely correct that the line prosecutors are the unsung heroes of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office," she said. "All the employees of this office are dedicated public servants who strive for justice every day."

The statement is starkly different from what Adel told The Arizona Republic about the botched misdemeanor cases last week, which she described then as a failure of a few employees to complete their assigned tasks and alert supervisors to issues.

"To assume that I have knowledge of every action my deputies or their supervisors perform or fail to perform, is simply absurd," Adel said in a March 10 email. "I cannot personally touch or handle every matter that falls under my statutory authority."

The Republic first reported Adel's office was forced to drop the 180 misdemeanor cases — including drunken driving, assault and domestic violence cases — because a supervisor failed to assign them to prosecutors before the statute of limitations expired.

Adel said she took immediate steps to ensure the situation would not recur. But she said she could not be expected to "personally touch or handle every matter that falls under my statutory authority."

She also said the handling of the cases did not reflect on her leadership.

The botched filings — and Adel's response to them — come as concerns continue over her ability to run the office, which has been under scrutiny since The Republic raised questions in February about her sobriety and physical absences from the office for weeks at a time.

Five of the office's top criminal prosecutors called for Adel to resign last month. They sought investigations by the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, saying Adel's behavior is jeopardizing cases and eroding confidence in the nation's third-largest prosecutorial agency.

They said Adel has shown "obvious signs of impairment" while conducting county business and has been frequently absent since seeking treatment in late August for anxiety, alcohol abuse and an eating disorder.

Ducey, a fellow Republican, said Tuesday the County Attorney's Office needed to "turn itself around" and restore confidence with voters and victims. He did not weigh in on calls for Adel to resign.

"My concern is really for the victims of these crimes, and for the accountability and competence of the office, and that's where the opportunity and the fix lies," Ducey said.

Dropping the cases without filing charges means those arrested or cited will not be charged with crimes.

It doesn't matter how many people were victimized, how much property was damaged or if the case involved a repeat offender.

Of the 180 misdemeanors, about 90 involved driving under the influence. Twenty involved assaults and 20 more disorderly conduct, both of which could be tied to domestic violence cases.

The bulk of the cases came from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, whose officers patrol unincorporated areas of the county.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said he and DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert had deep concerns over the dropped cases and sought answers from Adel about how her office intended to fix the problem.

They also wanted to be sure victims were told the reason why their cases were dropped, Penzone said.

"We found nothing to mitigate or exonerate the breadth of this deficiency," he said in a March 10 statement to The Republic.

The cases stem from arrests or citations in 2020. For at least four months — from September to December — supervisors forgot to charge the cases and assign them to prosecutors.

As each month passed, the time limit to file charges under the law ran out. The supervisor responsible received a written reprimand.

Division Chief Ryan Green described the situation as a "perfect storm." A high volume of incoming cases, a mounting backlog and a shortage of staff attorneys overwhelmed the supervisor, he said.

Green said he reached out to every person identified as a victim in the case by phone or by letter.

"This is a worst nightmare for prosecutors," he told The Republic in an interview.

Adel was appointed to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutorial agency in 2019 and elected in 2020. She is the first woman to hold the job.

Adel underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed on Nov. 3, 2020, election night. She was hospitalized at two medical centers for more than a month. She spent the beginning of 2021 recovering.

Adel went into rehab on Aug. 29 and was out of the office for 13 days before Penzone forced her to publicly acknowledge she was getting treatment.

Nineteen days after checking into rehab, Adel checked out and returned to work.

She has made contradictory statements about how much time she has spent in rehab and the number of times she has relapsed or had "slip-ups." Adel has also given different accounts about a reported drunken after-hours phone call to a member of her leadership team.

Adel told The Republic last week none of the dropped cases would have happened if the supervisor, a career prosecutor with about 20 years at the County Attorney's Office, had just done their job.

Her words in Wednesday's statement took a different tack: "All the employees of this office are dedicated public servants who strive for justice every day," Adel said. "I take full responsibility for everything that happens within this office. To the victims of these cases, I apologize. Victim’s rights is a pillar of my administration, and I will endeavor to ensure this error does not happen in the future."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County attorney takes 'full responsibility' for botched cases