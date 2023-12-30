Maricopa County attorney seeking death penalty in Lauren Heike murder case

Lauren Heike's family said they have been notified that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against the man accused of murdering her.

Heike, 29, was found dead by Phoenix police in a desert area near 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard on April 28 after a resident reported seeing an injured person near a hiking trail.

Police said she was attacked from behind while hiking, as her body showed signs of trauma and she was found in an area not easily viewable on the trail.

Zion William Teasley, 22, was charged with first-degree murder soon after. Now, he could potentially face the death penalty.

Jeff and Lana Heike, Lauren Heike's parents, released a statement via the Arizona Voice for Crime Victims on Friday saying as much.

"We received word late this afternoon that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty for Lauren's murder," the statement read. "Our family supports MCAO's decision, and we are grateful for the work of both MCAO and Phoenix PD. We know that our journey through the criminal justice system is just beginning, but we will be there every step of the way to ensure that Lauren receives justice."

Heike's family said their daughter was kind to everyone she met, and they sometimes feared she was too trusting. Now, they hope she can get the justice she deserves and that her memory is honored.

"As we make our way through our first Christmas season without Lauren, our hearts continue to break over her life being cut short by the violent actions of another," the statement read. "However, we want Lauren to be remembered for the beautiful and kind person that she was. We have hope and find joy in the knowledge that we will someday be reunited with Lauren. We ask for your prayers and for privacy at this time."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County attorney seeking death penalty in Lauren Heike killing