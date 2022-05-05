Maricopa County Attorney seeks death penalty for man accused of murdering Sheriff's deputy

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it would seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a Sheriff's deputy.

In a statement, the office said Clinton Robert Hurley is accused of murdering Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz while attempting to escape custody on October 9, 2021.

A grand jury indicted Hurley on 16 felony counts this February, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and theft of means of transportation.

“Seeking the death penalty is the most serious decision entrusted to the County Attorney,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “On Oct. 9, 2021, Deputy Juan Ruiz was simply doing his job and he paid the ultimate price trying to keep our community safe. This office will seek justice for Deputy Ruiz and his family.”

More: Man accused of attacking, killing MCSO deputy booked into Pinal County Jail

This is the first time Mitchell has announced an intent to seek the death penalty since she was recently appointed County Attorney by the board of supervisors.

In the indictment, dated Feb 10, 2022, the county attorney's office stated the murder took place "on or between October 9, 2021 and October 11, 2021." They allege that Hurley "acting either alone or with one or more persons, committed or attempted to commit robbery, and in the course of and in furtherance of such offense, or immediate flight from such offense, Clinton R Hurley or another person did cause the death of Deputy Juan 'Johnny' Ruiz.'"

Citing state law, the county attorney's office says the offense is a "dangerous felony" because it involves the use of deadly weapon or dangerous instrument to harm someone.

In the state's notice of intent to file the death penalty, dated May 2, Deputy County Attorney Ellen Dahl accuses Hurley of committing the offense "in an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner."

According to Maricopa County Superior Court records Hurley's case is in the pre-trial stage and a trial is currently scheduled for October 2022.

Story continues

Background on the case

Maricopa County Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz, a three-year department veteran, died after being beaten unconscious as he was putting Hurley into a holding cell in October 2021.

Calls had been received about a suspicious person near 339th Avenue and Salome Highway, and police determined it was Hurley, and there was a warrant out for his arrest for parole violations.

After he was arrested, Ruiz was transporting Hurley to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's District 2 substation near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road after he had been apprehended. When they returned to the station, Ruiz removed Hurley's handcuffs to place him in a holding cell and then Hurley turned on the deputy and a fight ensued, Maricopa Count Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a news conference shortly after the incident.

Ruiz tried to use his radio to request assistance multiple times but was unsuccessful. After beating Ruiz unconscious, Hurley took the keys to the deputy's vehicle, crashed through the gate and fled the area, Penzone said.

A manhunt followed, and Hurley was ultimately arrested.

"Johnny's passion to learn, ability to care and his desire to protect should be what every public servant should strive to be," Francisco Ruiz, Juan Ruiz's older brother, said at his celebration of life in 2021.

Have a news tip on the criminal justice system? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Attorney seeks death penalty for man accused of murdering deputy