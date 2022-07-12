Maricopa County constable involved in fatal Phoenix shooting while serving court documents

A Maricopa County constable was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning in Phoenix near 46th Street and Thomas Road.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 a.m. as the constable was serving court documents in the area, said Sgt. Monica Bretado, a public information officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. She said police believe he then encountered gunfire and returned gunfire.

One Phoenix resident, who has died, was involved in the shooting, although Bretado said the cause of death has yet to be determined, and she provided no information on how the resident was involved, or what the interaction was with the unidentified constable. No other details were released on how the shooting happened, who fired, or if others were involved.

While the shooting happened in Phoenix, Bretado said the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation at the request of the presiding constable.

Constables are representatives of the court responsible for serving processes, including for subpoenas, summons, orders of protection, evictions and property seizures, among other responsibilities. Maricopa County has 26 elected constables; however, the name of the constable involved has not yet been released.

Reach breaking news reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com or on Twitter @SuperSafetySam.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County constable involved in fatal shooting in Phoenix