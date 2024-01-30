Maricopa County donates $500K to support food insecure communities

Maricopa County will invest $500,000 to support food-insecure communities across the county, according to a news release published on the County's website.

The county's Board of Supervisors voted in favor of investing the money with the Arizona Food Bank Network at a formal meeting on Jan. 10.

The approved funding adds to the $3 million Maricopa County already invested toward Arizona food banks to combat food insecurity in the county. In 2021, Feeding America classified 9.2% of Maricopa County residents (400,830 people) as being food insecure, meaning they lacked access or resources to acquire sufficient high-quality food to live a healthy life.

The news release stated that AFBN foodbanks — which include St. Mary's Food Bank, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Yuma Community Food Bank, United Food Bank and Desert Mission Food Bank — have served nearly 700,000 households and provided more than 11.4 million pounds of food in the last year.

The additional $500,000 is set to continue assisting food-insecure communities via AFBN through June 30, 2024, the end of the fiscal year. This funding is part of Maricopa County’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and will be used to "distribute shelf-stable food, fresh food, federal commodities, grocery donations, and fresh produce to both food-insecure populations and agencies that play a critical role in serving food-insecure populations across the county," according to the news release.

Jack Sellers, who serves as chairman of the board and represents District 1, explained why this funding is necessary to the county.

“Rising inflation has made it difficult for families in Maricopa County to afford basic necessities like groceries, housing and gas,” Sellers said. “While there is still work to be done to curb rising costs, this continued collaboration with the Arizona Food Bank Network is a meaningful way to put food on the table for households that are struggling to make ends meet.”

This investment also comes in addition to $399,000-plus approved in December by the Board for Community Services Block Grant funding for the cities of Avondale, Chandler, Surprise, Tempe and Tolleson, which aims to provide housing and nutrition assistance to income-qualified individuals and families within those communities.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County to invest $500K to combat food insecurity