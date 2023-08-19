How the Maricopa County Flood Control Department keeps track of rain around the Valley
County officials have been keeping a close eye on monsoon moisture around the Valley — or the lack thereof.
County officials have been keeping a close eye on monsoon moisture around the Valley — or the lack thereof.
'Better than Plexaderm': Shoppers say Peter Thomas Roth's 'life changing' formula works to minimize lines and puffiness.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
'Works like a charm!' on all types of glasses, devices and more, fans say. No wonder it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.
There aren’t any straightforward answers for how to choose between a long-term and short-term certificate of deposit, but a few factors can guide you.
Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields are also fans! Snag the cult fave at Walmart while it’s majorly marked down.
Have you ever wanted to play ‘Twin Peaks’ through the eyes of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? You’ll soon be able to do just that via the magic of video games. A small French developer called Blue Rose Team has been prepping ‘Twin Peaks: Into the Night’ for a while now, and it just dropped a demo of the fan-made game. The graphics are retro and decidedly PS1-flavored.
Bold gold earrings are an undisputed jewelry essential.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
The Maserati MCXtrema just had its sheet pulled off at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.
You don't have to fly to Paris to get your hands on these favorites.
The UFC catapulted O'Malley into a title fight. Is he ready? Here's how to bet the pay-per-view main event.
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
This Woot deal brings their price to a new all-time low.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
Despite the hype, a new study that suggests blue light-filtering glasses don't really do much of anything.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
X owner Elon Musk is promising to "soon" address the lack of transparency around "shadowbanning" on the social network formerly known as Twitter -- that is, not outright banning a user, but making changes that ensure their content is no longer circulated and kept out of public view. In replies to users on X, Musk apologized for why the process is taking so long and explained what's holding up X from providing this data to users. Shadowbanning has been a topic of concern even in Twitter's earlier days, as users didn't know they had been penalized in this way for their tweets.
These high-waisted winners have racked up more than 32,000 flawless five-star ratings.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”