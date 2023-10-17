Maricopa County justice system to hold event for adults to destroy Juvenile Court records

The Maricopa County Judicial Branch invites adults who have prior involvement in the Maricopa County Juvenile Justice System to attend “Project Restore: My Records, My Rights” on Nov. 4 to review and possibly destroy their juvenile records.

According to the presiding judge of the Superior Court’s Juvenile Department, Lori Bustamante, the event will offer individuals a chance to leave their past mistakes behind and advance with their future plans.

Having a juvenile record can be a barrier to employment, military service and even leasing an apartment. However, the destruction of records and the setting aside of adjudications can be important to establish a new start for justice-involved community members.

“For many kids, being involved in the juvenile justice system will follow them into adulthood. But it does not have to be this way,” said Caitlin Engstrand, delinquency attorney supervisor for the Maricopa County Office of the Public Advocate.

She explained that those who have completed their juvenile terms can apply to have their rights restored once they become adults.

"The Project Restore event makes it easy for a person to receive assistance in filling out the paperwork and allows them to meet with a judge to clear their juvenile record — all done in one morning," Engstrand said.

Dr. Adam Fine, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Arizona State University, attested to the importance of the project.

“People shouldn’t be judged by mistakes they made as teenagers, especially once they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do to get back on track. Clearing your juvenile record can give you a new lease on life — that’s why this is so important,” he said.

The event will be 9 a.m. to noon at the Durango Juvenile Court Center at 3131 W. Durango St. in Phoenix.

Partners for the event, in addition to the Judicial Branch (Superior Court and the Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department), include the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Maricopa County Office of the Public Advocate, the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court and Arizona State University’s Youth Justice Lab.

To learn if you might qualify for the destruction of a juvenile record, visit the ASU Youth Justice Lab’s guide and assessment tool at Youth Justice Lab - Maricopa: Destruction of Records (google.com).

To start the process, community members can request their public profile at the website for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County. For additional help and instructions, also go to the website for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Event in Phoenix to review, destroy Juvenile Court records