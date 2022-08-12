Maricopa County seeks sanctions against Lake, Finchem; Hazing will have criminal penalties in AZ; Japanese arcade chain heads to Glendale

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Maricopa County's filing says Kari Lake and Mark Finchem's suit was "in bad faith." The suit aims to ban ballot machines in favor of hand counts.

Arizona students who haze their peers for entry into an organization could face criminal charges and jail time when a new state law takes effect next month.

A amusement venue with "cutting-edge" Japanese arcade games, bowling, karaoke, darts and other social games plans to open its first metro Phoenix location.

Today, you can expect a chance of thunderstorms, with a high near 102 degrees. Breezy at night, with a chance of thunderstorms and a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

On this date in 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.

In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.

In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting more than a dozen others. (The attacker, James Alex Fields, was sentenced to life in prison on 29 federal hate crime charges, and life plus 419 years on state charges.) President Donald Trump condemned what he called an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

In 2021, The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities — Kandahar and Herat — and a strategic provincial capital, further squeezing the country’s embattled government. The Pentagon said an additional 3,000 U.S. troops would go to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ Briefing: Maricopa County seeks sanctions against Lake, Finchem