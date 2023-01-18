Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash involving semitruck

A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a semitruck in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, officers responded to a call of a two-car collision near Rural and Baseline roads. An investigation conducted by Tempe police found that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle was traveling through the intersection when a semitruck crashed into it.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An investigation was ongoing, but there were no signs of impairment, police said.

The intersection would remain closed as clean-up continued Wednesday morning, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash