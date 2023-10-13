Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gets $600K grant for DNA machines to speed up investigations

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is expected to get new pieces of DNA technology to avoid long wait times from the state's crime lab and to get quicker hits on crime suspects.

With the new machines, the Sheriff's Office can process some DNA evidence in hours, rather than waiting weeks for the state crime lab to report results.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last month approved spending $600,000 in federal grant funds to purchase two new DNA identification machines called RapidHIT.

"These RapidHIT DNA instruments are an excellent tool for reducing the processing time for single-source DNA samples," said MCSO spokesperson Calbert Gillett in an email. Gillett added that the instruments "could allow investigative leads to be identified or eliminated on the same day as a crime occurs."

Gillett said the machines would only be used for single-source DNA samples. These can include a blood drop, a cigarette butt, a semen sample, saliva, or any other piece of evidence that was believed to have come from or been used by one individual, according to Gillett.

Cases where multiple DNA samples are present, like sexual assault kits, would still be sent over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The funds were announced to have been granted to the Sheriff's Office after U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton included them in a House appropriation bill last year. Stanton said at a July 2022 news conference that MCSO identified the need for these machines when he reached out to see how he could support the agency.

Currently, the Sheriff's Office has one machine like this, which could be difficult from time to time, according to Gillett.

"When that instrument goes down or is being serviced, we don't have a backup."

With the purchase of two more machines, Gillett said, it would ensure that the Sheriff's Office always has one available to run any samples for possible identification in a short time frame. It would also permit them to run up to three samples at a time — one in each machine.

When Stanton announced the investment, he said that law enforcement agencies have typically gone to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for help on lab analysis. However, local agencies increasingly started to go to MCSO.

This is because it can take weeks or months for results to come back from the state crime lab, mainly because of backlogs and cases labeled as having a higher priority.

"Rather than spending hours, days, or months looking for DNA analysis to be completed by a state laboratory, we are allowed to use this very quick technology," said MCSO senior crime lab analyst Kelly Donaldson at the announcement. "This is a game-changer for MCSO, which does not have a full-scale DNA lab."

As of Sept. 30, DPS had an average turnaround time of 46 days for DNA testing, according to the agency's website.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said at last year's news conference the most impactful aspect of this grant is that the agency would be able to be more proactive by identifying suspects before they have the chance to victimize other people and eliminate from suspicion people being considered by detectives.

Stanton said the investment was a big deal.

"For far too long, the state of Arizona hasn't put enough resources to keep up our crime labs," he said at the news conference. Stanton went on to add that the machines, "will help ease the backlog in crime labs, bring closure to victims and families more quickly, and make our community a safer place to live."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office plans to do own DNA analysis