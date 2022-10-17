Maricopa County Sheriff's Office: Person arrested after assaulting deputy in west Phoenix

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a person who they say assaulted a deputy Sunday afternoon near Lower Buckeye Road and South 67th Avenue in Phoenix.

Deputies responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people, according to the MCSO. After assaulting a deputy, officials say, the person barricaded in a home.

The MCSO set up a perimeter with Phoenix police, and the person was later taken into custody. The person hasn't been identified.

The deputy had injuries that were not life-threatening and had been released from the hospital by Monday morning.

