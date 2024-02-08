Maricopa County supervisors to announce sheriff appointment

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is expected to announce the appointment of the county's new sheriff Thursday at 11 a.m.

Two longtime Republicans who recently switched their party affiliations to Democrat are among the three candidates the supervisors said were finalists for the appointment. The supervisors received applications from eight people.

State law requires the selection of a Democrat because former Sheriff Paul Penzone, who stepped down a year early on Jan. 12, was a Democrat.

Jeffrey Kirkham registered as a Republican in March 1988 but changed his preference to Democrat this year.

He has 38 years of law enforcement experience. He worked as an Apache Junction police commander from 2014 to 2023. He served as a compliance specialist on officer misconduct for the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board from 2012 to 2014.

Russ Skinner registered as a Republican in May 1987 but switched to Democrat on Oct. 3, 2023, one day after Penzone announced he would step down.

He is currently the chief deputy sheriff of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. He said he has lived in Maricopa County for more than 50 years and served at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for more than 33 years. He has the powers of the sheriff until an appointment is made. He has been chief deputy since 2018.

Patrick Valenzuela Sr. is a registered Democrat and has not recently changed his party affiliation.

He has 27 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a Glendale police lieutenant since 2020. Valenzuela has experience as a shift commander for police patrol, a SWAT team member, a field training officer and a school resource officer.

The appointed candidate will serve until the person elected sheriff in November is sworn in, according to county spokesperson Fields Moseley.

State law says the sheriff must live within the county they serve and prohibits the sheriff from practicing law.

