Maricopa Court security guard arrested in connection to assault at courthouse

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle

A Maricopa County Superior Court security guard was arrested Tuesday suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at the courthouse in March.

Fernando Ceniceros, 35, was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in connection to the March 29 incident.

According to court documents, the victim told police Ceniceros made inappropriate comments before he kissed and groped the victim at the courthouse when she was scheduled for a hearing.

The victim first reported the incident to her public defender and later to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Her personal clothing items were collected and sent to the Department of Public Safety to be examined for DNA evidence, court documents state.

According to court documents, Ceniceros met the victim shortly after she checked into the court building at around 3:42 p.m. Ceniceros was screening people entering the building.

The victim took the elevator to the floor where her court appearance was scheduled while Ceniceros conducted a security walk through the building. When he arrived on the floor where the victim was, he asked her to join him on his security walk, the documents state.

She told investigators she felt pressured because she thought he was a police officer. The victim told Ceniceros she was worried that her children would be taken away if she was late to her appearance, according to court documents.

They both took the elevator down to the fourth floor and turned towards the stairwell, which had no cameras. They were out of frame for about 14 minutes, but other security camera footage collected from the court confirmed the victim’s version of events, court documents state.

The victim told investigators Ceniceros’ actions were not consensual. Ceniceros confirmed to police the victim’s version of events, court documents state.

Ceniceros was arrested for one count of sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 28.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa Court security guard arrested in connection to assault