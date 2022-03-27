Maricopa Police shoot, kill man in Homestead subdivision

Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Police in Maricopa said an officer shot and killed a man in the Homestead subdivision Sunday morning.

Officers responded after they received a report of a man with a gun who was making threats.

"Upon officers arrival, he engaged our officers and he was shot," the Maricopa Police Department said in a post on social media. "Officers and paramedics took immediate lifesaving efforts."

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation. Officials have not released the man's name.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed in police shooting in Maricopa's Homestead subdivision