Marie Antoinette falsely portrayed in Napoleon film, historian claims

Marie Antoinette was disliked across France and was executed for treason in 1793 - Time Life Pictures

Queen Marie Antoinette is falsely shown as fearless in the new Napoleon film when actually she was troubled and scarred by incest allegations, an academic has claimed.

A French-born historian has raised doubts about Marie Antoinette’s portrayal in Ridley Scott’s biopic of the young military leader who rose to power during the French Revolution.

Born in Austria in 1755, Marie Antoinette married Louis-Auguste when she was 14 years old and became Queen in 1774 when he ascended the throne as Louis XVI.

Widely disliked across France over an apparent penchant for luxury fashion, which led to her nickname Madame Déficit, Antoinette was found guilty of treason and executed by guillotine in 1793.

Nine months earlier, Louis XVI suffered the same fate.

It is said Marie Antoinette lost custody of her youngest son who was forced to accuse her of sexual abuse and incest before her trial.

Appearing in the new Napoleon film, which held its global premiere in Paris on Tuesday, Marie Antoinette, portrayed by Irish actress Catherine Walker, is shown to be strong-willed and confident, but an academic has said she does not recognise those as her personal traits.

Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte - Kevin Baker/Apple TV+ via AP

Dr Estelle Paranque, a modern history professor at Northeastern University, said it was more likely Marie Antoinette was troubled over incest claims.

“I really love Marie Antoinette in many ways so it did annoy me a little because he (Ridley Scott) made her kind of fearless and a bit feisty and at that time honestly she was not,” Dr Paranque told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

“The truth is that she was extremely sad and vulnerable. She had been accused of the worst incest with her son and she tried to remain dignified at the end but I don’t think she would have been that bold.”

The apparent discrepancy marks further accusations of inaccuracy surrounding the film in which Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte.

Critics in France have attacked Scott’s biopic.

Writing in Le Point magazine, Napoleon biographer Patrice Gueniffey attacked the film as a “very anti-French and very pro-British” rewrite.

And French GQ noted there was something “deeply clumsy, unnatural and unintentionally funny” in seeing French soldiers in 1793 shouting “Vive la France” with American accents.

Historians in the country also claimed Phoenix, 49, was too old to play Napoleon, who was appointed a general in his 20s.

Director Ridley Scott, seen here with Phoenix at the film's world premiere, said those pointing out errors should 'get a life' - REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

While Émilie Robbe, curator of the Army Museum at the Invalides, Napoleon’s burial place, noted a list of errors in the film which included Napoleon attending the execution of Antoinette when he was said to be 600 miles away at the time.

When responding to claims of inaccuracies in his new film that was raised by British historian Dan Snow in The New Yorker magazine, Scott said those pointing out errors should “get a life”.

Although she admitted she had yet to watch the entire film, Dr Paranque said she was “entertained” and “excited” by what she had seen in the trailer and some scenes.

“If people see this as history I’m sorry but that’s their problem,” she told the BBC.

“They’re wrong, they should not see this as history, you don’t go to the cinema to watch history, you go to the cinema to be entertained.”

