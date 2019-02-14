Are Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA’s (EPA:MBWS) Interest Costs Too High?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA (EPA:MBWS), with a market cap of €67m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Since MBWS is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into MBWS here.

How much cash does MBWS generate through its operations?

MBWS’s debt levels surged from €60m to €94m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, MBWS’s cash and short-term investments stands at €42m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of MBWS’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does MBWS’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of €227m, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €215m, with a current ratio of 0.95x.

ENXTPA:MBWS Historical Debt February 14th 19 More

Is MBWS’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 72% of equity, MBWS may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since MBWS is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

MBWS’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MBWS has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MBWS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MBWS’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has MBWS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



