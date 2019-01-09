Marie Kondo memes imagine her as a bloodthirsty demon spirit

Heather Dockray

Netflix star and sweet tidy-upper Marie Kondo can do no wrong — or so we thought.

Kondo can be found on screens and bookshelves everywhere, making people decide whether or not their earthly possessions spark joy. She's a consistently calming, harmonious presence. Only Twitter could find a way to corrupt Miss Kondo and turn her into a cleaning demon. 

We didn’t expect “Marie Kondo” and “gun” to be used in the same tweet this soon, but we’re also not surprised. Here, the victims speak:

Sure, we love Kondo's calm demeanor and soft voice that puts us totally at ease. We'll still never discard this Twitter format. It gives us too much joy.

