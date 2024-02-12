Marie Selby Botanical Gardens receives inaugural Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship

Selby Gardens is in the running for “Best Botanical Garden” in the United States through USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens was recently honored with the inaugural Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship in partnership with Selby Gardens president and CEO Jennifer O. Rominiecki, who will serve as the scholarship’s first mentor.

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation envisions a world where all people have equal opportunity to fulfill their potential, reflecting the legacy of the late Sarasota-area philanthropist who made a lasting impact on several charitable endeavors.

“Mentorship is vital to the success of future leaders," Rominiecki said. "I am honored to be the inaugural mentor for the Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship and to be presented with the opportunity to guide, motivate, and inspire women seeking careers in the business and nonprofit sector.”

Jennifer Rominiecki is president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The scholarship will provide a pathway for female leadership in the business and nonprofit world by providing mentorship and financial support to high-achieving juniors or seniors in Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte counties pursuing bachelor’s degrees and holding a minimum GPA of 3.5. The scholarship will be managed by Selby Gardens with an initial gift of $25,000. The application includes an opportunity for applicants to share their connection with the mission of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

The application deadline is March 24, with three finalists selected in April and the scholarship awarded in May (applied to the 2024-25 academic year). To apply, visit Selby.org.

“Through Virginia’s legacy, we invest in causes that she – and we – believe in and most importantly trust in,” said Toulmin trustee William Villafranco. “Selby Gardens is one of those causes. Virginia was a strong woman of few words but what she did speak of was honesty and integrity. During one of our initial meetings, I will never forget something she shared with me – four elements of trust that are important both individually and collectively: competency, consistency, integrity and compassion. We see those four elements exemplified by Jennifer and her work and could not imagine a better inaugural role model.”

The 2024-25 scholarship recipient will have a chance to be appointed to Selby Gardens’ Advisory Committee to observe Rominiecki at work, participate with local community, scientific and business leaders, and receive a one-year membership to Selby Gardens.

Readers' Choice Awards

Selby Gardens has been nominated for “Best Botanical Garden” in the United States through USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

Selby Gardens was selected as one of the final botanical garden nominations from around the country by 10Best editors. Readers can vote once per category, per day and learn more at What is the Best Botanical Garden for 2024? (10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden-2024).

“We couldn’t be more excited and prouder,” said Rominiecki. “To be selected and recognized as one of the top botanical gardens in the nation is a true honor. I must thank our supporters and those who nominated us in this competition.”

USA Today, the flagship newspaper for the Gannett media company (Herald-Tribune), is a multiplatform news and information media company that owns 10Best.com, which provides original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

Submitted by Nancy Seijas-Kipnis

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Selby Gardens honored with inaugural Toulmin Leadership Scholarship