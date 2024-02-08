A 14-year-old Mariemont High School student was arrested Wednesday after admitting to having a plan to harm students and staff, according to Superintendent Steven Estepp.

The 14-year-old student is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, the Mariemont Police Department said.

The superintendent said a tip to the Mariemont police allowed them to quickly start an investigation.

Police concluded through their investigation that there was “a credible plot to harm students and staff” in the Mariemont district, Superintendent Estepp said.

“It’s very emotional to think what could have been,” Mariemont Police Department Chief Richard Hines said.

Hines said the tip came from a student who alerted his father after overhearing the suspect’s attack plan.

“It was another student who heard the threat yesterday and then told his dad who contacted us,” Hines said. “Then we started the investigation first thing this morning. I think a lot of lives were saved.”

The FBI is involved in the investigation, the superintendent added.

“As this is an active criminal investigation involving both the Mariemont Police Department and the FBI, the district is limited on the details we can share,” Superintendent Estepp told families in a message. “Mariemont City Schools has every intention of seeking the most stringent protections and consequences for this student’s actions.”

The superintendent said police are confident the situation has been contained, but there will be an increased police presence at all four school buildings in the coming days.

Call the Mariemont Police Department at 513-271-4089 if you have additional information.

Enquirer media Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mariemont student arrested in 'credible plot to harm students and staff' police say