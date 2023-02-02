Marietta babysitter gets 8 years for child molestation

Feb. 2—A Marietta man will serve eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting a child he was babysitting.

Jose Cordero, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation, prosecutors said. Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill sentenced him last week to 20 years, eight to be served in prison.

According to prosecutors, on June 23, 2019, an 11-year-old girl told her parents that Cordero had been molesting her.

Cordero molested the girl on more than one occasion, prosecutors said.

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit investigated the case, and the prosecution team was led by Cobb County Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Judd and Dallas Cox.

The victim "courageously came forward and prepared to testify about what happened to her in front of 14 strangers and in front of her molester. Hopefully, the Defendant's last-minute acceptance of responsibility will provide her with some semblance of closure to move forward," Judd said.