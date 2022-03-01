Marietta, Cobb police chase man driving car connected to late-night burglary

Mar. 1—A man led police on a chase through the streets of Marietta Tuesday afternoon after the car he was driving was linked to a late-night burglary at a local auto parts store.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department said the break-in occurred overnight Monday at 522 Roswell Street in Marietta. Reported stolen was a blue Honda Element and its keys.

Then around 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, Marietta police received an anonymous 911 call reporting that a stolen car — a blue Honda Element — was in the area of Canton and Sandy Plains roads. The caller said the driver had a flat tire and was likely to flee police, McPhilamy said.

Around 10 minutes later, an officer spotted the car at a tire shop in the area. After radioing for backup, two more police cars arrived, and the trio attempted to box the Element in.

Initially, the man tried to exit the car, before getting back in and ramming one of the police cars to make his escape.

Police chased the man for about a minute, with Cobb police cars now joining the fray. The Element was stopped at the intersection of Canton Road and Industrial Park Drive.

The man then elected to flee on foot. After a short chase, police apprehended him. The man was transported to the hospital but McPhilamy did not know what injuries he may have sustained.

The man's name and charges were not immediately available, but McPhilamy added that officers determined the license plate on the Element had been swapped for one that did not match the car.

At least two police vehicles were damaged, but no officers were injured.