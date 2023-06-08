Marietta driver arrested after critically injuring pedestrian, police say
A man was arrested after officials say he was the driver in a pedestrian hit-and-run incident earlier this week.
Marietta police said on June 4 at 11:38 p.m., officers received reports of a person hit by a car on Delk Road at Interstate 75.
When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Oscar Sanchez of Marietta, who was in critical condition after being hit by a car.
According to the investigation, Sanchez was walking along Delk Road when a white 1995 Ford F-150 hit him.
Police said the driver of the Ford, Miguel Bacilio-Marquez, did not stay at the scene, call 911 or render any aid after hitting Sanchez.
Sanchez was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Bacilio-Marquez was arrested and charged with serious injury by vehicle, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
The investigation remains ongoing.
