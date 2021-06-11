Marietta man accused of cyberattack on Gwinnett hospital

Jun. 11—A Marietta man has been indicted on several charges related to a 2018 cyberattack on Northside Hospital Gwinnett (formerly known as Gwinnett Medical Center), a 353-bed hospital in Lawrenceville, federal prosecutors announced. The indictment accuses the suspect of conducting the attack "in part, for financial gain."

Vikas Singla, 45, has been charged with 17 counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of obtaining information from a protected computer, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine of the Northern District of Georgia. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8 and has since made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Walker.

Prosecutors say Singla, the chief operating officer of a "metro-Atlanta network security company that served the healthcare industry," conducted the cyberattack, which involved disrupting phone service, obtaining information from a digitizing device and disrupting network printer service. The case is being investigated by the FBI.

Singla is the COO of Securolytics, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Cyberattacks that target important infrastructure, like healthcare, pose a serious threat to public health and safety," Erskine said in a press release. "In this case, Singla allegedly compromised Gwinnett Medical Center's operations in part for his own personal gain."

Chris Hacker, a special agent in charge with the FBI's Atlanta Office, said in the release that patients' personal information was compromised.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners are determined to hold accountable, those who allegedly put people's health and safety at risk while driven by greed." Hacker said.