Marietta man accused of firing assault rifle into Powder Springs gas station

Mar. 16—A Marietta man has been arrested after firing an assault rifle into a Powder Springs gas station Tuesday, leaving two people critically injured, according to a city spokesman.

Trayvon Omar Jenkins, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence, though additional charges are possible, according to Powder Springs spokesman Jon Gargis.

The two people whom Jenkins allegedly shot were said Tuesday to be in critical condition. Wednesday morning, Gargis said both were expected to survive.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jenkins entered the Shell gas station at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Powder Springs Road, according to Gargis.

The Shell's manager confronted Jenkins, accusing the 20-year-old of having stolen something during a previous visit.

"During the confrontation, Jenkins attempted to steal items from the business again," Gargis wrote in a news release. "A witness confronted Jenkins and stopped him from taking any items from the business. Jenkins returned to his vehicle and removed an AK-style rifle and started firing shots into the business."

Both were struck and taken to local hospitals, Gargis said. Although Jenkins fled, Gargis said, he was arrested around 9:30 that night. As of Thursday morning, Jenkins was in custody at the Cobb jail on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.