Marietta man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that sent another to hospital

Jul. 22—Police say a Marietta man is behind bars after a hit-and-run DUI that left another Marietta man with serious injuries.

Stanley White, Jr., 45, was arrested Wednesday after the crash on Powder Springs Road at Kimberly Drive around 4:15 p.m., according to Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner.

Investigators say White was driving a silver 2016 Ram 1500 truck northbound on Powder Springs Road when he failed to maintain his lane, crossed through the center turn lane and struck a red 2007 Yamaha XV1700 motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Steven Neal, as he traveled south.

Neal was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, Barner said.

After the crash, police say White failed to stop, continuing north on Powder Springs Road for about 1.5 miles before being stopped at Brownstone Drive by deputies from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

White was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and serious injury by vehicle. A jail records search shows White was arrested nine days earlier, on July 12, on drug possession charges and a traffic violation.

An arrest warrant in that incident shows police found White with 59 grams of marijuana and 7 grams of fentanyl. He was released the following day on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

After the latest arrest, White remained in the Cobb jail on a $20,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

This crash is under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

