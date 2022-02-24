Marietta man arrested for allegedly molesting a child in 2008

Feb. 24—A 44-year-old Marietta man has been arrested after allegedly molesting an 8-year-old more than a dozen years ago.

Joseph Nottingham was arrested Feb. 18 for a crime that Cobb County Police said he committed some time in 2008, though a warrant for his arrest does not provide an exact date.

Nottingham is facing two felony charges, one for child molestation and another for aggravated child molestation.

He remains in jail without bond as of Wednesday.