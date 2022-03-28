Marietta man arrested for allegedly strangling women in motel

Mar. 28—A Marietta man has been charged with aggravated assault after police said he strangled a woman at a Motel 6 in Marietta.

The night of March 19, Derante Marshall, 38, allegedly put his hands around the neck of a woman during an altercation in the motel, located at the intersection of Delk Road and I-75. Police obtained audio of the incident, where Marshall is heard telling the victim "say night night" before the woman becomes temporarily unconscious, according to the warrant.

Marshall faces a felony charge for aggravated assault, and remained in the Cobb jail with a $20,000 bond as of Friday.