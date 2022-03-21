Marietta man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Mar. 21—A Marietta man was arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking heroin, police said.

Michael Warren, 36, was arrested at Homestay Suites at 1051 Canton Road in Marietta after police said they found 8.5 grams of heroin in his room, more than twice the amount necessary to constitute drug trafficking charges in the state. Warren was also found with four additional substances in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, the warrant said.

When entering the Cobb jail, Warren was allegedly found with 64 MDMA pills, .4 grams of heroin, and 10 grams of cocaine, despite having the opportunity to warn officers of his possession before entering.

Warren faces six charges, including a felony charge for trafficking heroin and a felony charge for intent to distribute, among other charges.

He remains in jail on Monday without bond.