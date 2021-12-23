Marietta man charged after car chase with police

Dec. 23—A Marietta man was arrested on driving under the influence, obstruction of law enforcement and other charges after failing to pull over for a traffic stop and then trying to flee on foot, according to an arrest warrant.

A Cobb County Police Department officer tried to pull over Romero Medida, 31, of Marietta Dec. 18 around 1 a.m. Medida, who was driving in the area of Austell Road and Milford Church Road, was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone and failing to stay in a single lane, according to the warrant.

Medida did not stop for the police car, despite the officer activating lights and sirens. Eventually, the officer boxed in Medida, who continued driving, nearly causing an accident, before stopping the 2002 gray Chevrolet Silverado he was driving. According to the warrant, Medida climbed into the back seat and exited through the rear passenger door, attempting to flee on foot.

The officer chased Medida on foot and apprehended him, the warrant says.

"I could smell an extremely strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. His eyes were extremely bloodshot and watery," the officer wrote in the warrant. Police also found 12 opened beer bottles in the back seat of the car.

Medida was charged with eight misdemeanors — failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, operation of vehicle on approach of an emergency vehicle, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, DUI, open container violation, reckless driving and a charge related to the tinted windows.

He was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Jail. He was released on $7,500 bond the next day.