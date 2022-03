Mar. 11—A Marietta man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child over a nearly two-year period, according to police.

Abilio Escobar, 49, allegedly molested a child multiple times between January 2020 and November 2021 at his Marietta home, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Escobar faces one felony charge for child molestation. He was released from jail on Thursday on a $25,000 bond.