Marietta man charged with murder after intentionally crashing his car into his fiancée's, police say

Sep. 8—A Marietta man is charged with malice murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges after police say he intentionally crashed his car into his fiancée's during "a domestic violence incident."

Police say at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, Michael Lauray, 31, intentionally struck with a black, 2019 Chevrolet Trax the 1994 Toyota Corolla that his fiancée, Carese Wright, 25, was driving as she headed north on Powder Springs Street near South Marietta Parkway.

The impact sent Wright's vehicle into oncoming southbound traffic in front of a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Jodie Wasson, 42, of Austell. The Optima struck the passenger side of Wright's Corolla, killing Alexus Hickling, 24, of College Park, who was in the vehicle with Wright.

Wright was critically injured and is still receiving medical treatment, police say. A warrant for Lauray's arrest in the incident show Wright's injuries included a laceration to her liver and a brain bleed.

Wasson sustained minor injuries.

Police said Lauray initially left the scene of the crash but returned a short time later, uninjured. A warrant also shows he initially gave police false information about what happened.

The intentional crash was a continuation of "a domestic violence incident" between Wright and Lauray "that escalated through the night and into the morning of the crash," according to the Marietta Police news release.

A warrant for Lauray's arrest shows he verbally threatened Wright's life, as well as over text messages.

Lauray is charged with six felonies, including malice murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, hit and run, terroristic threats and false statements, according to Marietta Police. He also faces misdemeanors of battery with substantial physical harm and reckless driving.

Lauray is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.

This crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Nicholas St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

