Marietta man charged with strangling another man to death, police say

Mar. 27—A Marietta man was arrested and accused of strangling a man to death, Cobb police said.

Albert Anthony Reddick, 31, got into a fight with Diamante Crump Friday evening, which continued until Reddick choked Crump to death, his arrest warrant states.

Reddick is also being charged with obstruction after he allegedly "physically resisted officers and did not comply with verbal commands," the warrant added.

He is charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction, and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.