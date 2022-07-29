Marietta man convicted in botched murder-suicide

Jul. 29—A Marietta man has been convicted of murder in a 2020 incident when he was accused of shooting another man and then turning the gun on himself, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office,

Elias Bustamente, 24, will now await sentencing from Cobb Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson.

The charges stem from a shooting at a home on Hawthorne Circle in Smyrna, near Fox Creek Golf Course, in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020.

Bustamente was accused of pointing a Glock 23 handgun at Michael Arreola during an argument around 3 a.m. Though Arreola "pleaded with (Bustamente) to put down the firearm," according to a warrant, Bustamente shot him three times — twice in the chest and once in the leg.

Bustamente then pointed the gun at his own head and attempted to kill himself, police said. But he was unsuccessful, shooting himself in the eye.

Court records show Bustamente faced six charges: three counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two weapons charges. Latonia Hines, spokesperson for the District Attorney's office, told the MDJ Bustamente was convicted on all charges.