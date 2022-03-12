Marietta man found guilty of child molestation charges Friday

Mar. 12—A Marietta man was found guilty on two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation Friday by a Cobb County jury.

Marcelino Rebollar, 49, of Marietta, assaulted a girl between 2014 and 2015 and again in 2018, according to a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested in April 2018.

A sentence had not been determined as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

The district attorney trial team included Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines, Investigator Rodney Hendrix and Legal Assistant Karen Walker.