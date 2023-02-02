Marietta man found guilty of child molestation

Feb. 2—A jury found a Marietta man guilty of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and rape last week, prosecutors announced.

Marco Flores, also known as Marco Bucio, 45, is accused by prosecutors of raping and molesting a 7-year-old child.

The case stemmed from allegations made in May 2020, when the child told her mother and grandmother that Flores molested her, prosecutors said. The girl's mother immediately called 911, and the Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit investigated.

In a forensic interview, the girl told investigators that the abuse had gone on for as long as two years, prosecutors said. Flores was subsequently arrested and indicted.

During the trial, Flores pleaded not guilty. The girl, now 10, testified, along with her mother and grandmother, prosecutors said. The jury found Flores guilty on all counts.

The prosecution team was led by Cobb County Assistant District Attorneys Lindsay Raynor, Laura Trejo and David Bailey.

"This defendant knew the victim was shy and timid, and once he had access to her, he thought she wouldn't say anything," Raynor said in a news release. "The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her rapist at such a young age should be commended. We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring justice was served for these heinous acts."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6 with Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds presiding. Flores faces a maximum sentence of two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison.