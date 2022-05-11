Marietta man found guilty of raping 6-year-old

A Marietta man has been found guilty on rape and child molestation charges after prosecutors said he raped a 6-year-old at his home in 2020.

A Cobb County jury found 27-year-old Jamal Adams guilty Friday, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors said the rapes happened between May 31, 2020 and June 3, 2020 at his Marietta home, the Marietta Journal reports.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child’s mother and grandmother took the child to the hospital, which then notified police.

The victim told Cobb County special victim’s unit investigators that she “didn’t want to tell on” Adams. A sexual assault nurse found that he child had injuries to her genitalia.

It’s unclear if Adams is related to the child.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Adams has yet to be sentenced.