Marietta man found guilty of raping six-year-old

May 9—A Cobb County jury found a 27-year-old Marietta man guilty on Friday of rape and child molestation, among other charges, according to the Cobb District Attorney's Office.

Between May 31, 2020, to June 3, 2020, Jamal Adams raped a six-year-old child at his Marietta home, according to his arrest warrant.

The mother and grandmother took the child to Cobb Hospital, which notified the police.

The victim went into the Cobb SVU office for a forensic interview and said that she did not "want to tell on" Adams, according to the warrant. A sexual assault nurse examiner examined the child and found an injury to the child's genitalia.