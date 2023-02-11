Marietta man indicted on charges of rape, child molestation

Feb. 10—A Marietta man arrested in late December for allegedly raping and molesting two children has been indicted by a Cobb grand jury.

Tyquan Kent, 38, is accused of molesting and raping an 8-year-old and 10-year-old sometime between August and December 2022.

A warrant for Kent's arrest said the alleged crimes took place at a Motel 6 on South Cobb Drive and a Red Roof Inn on Corporate Plaza Parkway in Smyrna.

According to the warrant, a 7-year-old child was present when Kent allegedly molested the two children at the Red Roof Inn, resulting in an additional child molestation charge at the time of his arrest.

Kent was indicted on 12 counts total: five for aggravated child molestation, four for child molestation, two for rape and one for electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.

Kent is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.