Marietta man jailed for stabbing woman during fight at Marietta apartment, police say

Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
Sep. 6—A Marietta man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a woman who was fighting with his girlfriend.

Darell Rutledge, 28, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon for the stabbing, which authorities say sent the woman to the hospital.

A warrant for Rutledge's arrest shows the stabbing took place at an apartment on Gresham Park Drive in Marietta, less than a third of a mile west of North Marietta Parkway.

It is unclear from the warrant when the incident took place, but Rutledge was arrested between 10:45 p.m. and 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to Cobb County jail records.

Jail records show Rutledge is being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond and has a separate charge of misdemeanor failure to appear with a bond of $1,000.

