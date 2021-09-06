Marietta man jailed for stabbing woman during fight at Marietta apartment, police say

Sep. 6—A Marietta man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a woman who was fighting with his girlfriend.

Darell Rutledge, 28, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon for the stabbing, which authorities say sent the woman to the hospital.

A warrant for Rutledge's arrest shows the stabbing took place at an apartment on Gresham Park Drive in Marietta, less than a third of a mile west of North Marietta Parkway.

It is unclear from the warrant when the incident took place, but Rutledge was arrested between 10:45 p.m. and 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to Cobb County jail records.

Jail records show Rutledge is being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond and has a separate charge of misdemeanor failure to appear with a bond of $1,000.

