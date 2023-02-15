Marietta man killed, another arrested in early morning shooting

Feb. 15—A Marietta man was killed in a shooting at an extended stay on South Cobb Drive and another arrested in the early morning incident Wednesday, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Ricky Haney, 31, died after being shot in the abdomen while in room 210 of the Cumberland Lodge Hotel, said Officer Aaron Wilson, Cobb police spokesperson.

Wilson said Clarence Mitchell, 28, of Marietta, told detectives at the scene an altercation occurred on Tuesday between him and Haney, leading to a separate altercation at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Wilson added that the second altercation allegedly led Mitchell to fire a single gunshot at Haney, who died of his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Mitchell was arrested by police and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Wilson said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.