Marietta man one of 11 sentenced in COVID relief fraud scheme

Jan. 19—The owner of a Marietta-based business was one of 11 people to receive a prison sentence after he pled guilty to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Stanley Dorceus, 36, was implicated in a scheme that fraudulently obtained some $3 million from the federal COVID-19 relief program. Authorities have thus far recovered nearly $1.2 million.

Dorceus himself received $300,000 in PPP loans, which were intended to help companies cover their payrolls and hire back employees during the pandemic.

Per the original criminal complaint, Dorceus said Elevate Horizon had 16 employees and paid them more than $358,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

"In fact, Elevate Horizons made no quarterly tax filings in 2019," the complaint states. Two days after Dorceus' request, the bank that processed it wired Elevate Horizons $300,000.

He then wrote and signed checks from his company's checking account and gave them to an "unknown individual" acting on behalf of the company that helped submit his loan request.

Dorceus also wrote checks to himself totaling approximately $20,780 and provided a check for approximately $8,333.33 to an individual who returned about $7,500, per the complaint.

Dorceus received a three-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release, and has been ordered to pay $207,829.85 in restitution, according to Ryan Buchanan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. Nine of the 10 other defendants pled guilty, and the one defendant to go to trial was convicted after two days.

"American businesses needed these funds to keep their companies and employees afloat during a national emergency and world-wide pandemic. These defendants took advantage of that program to obtain money to which they were not lawfully entitled. We will continue investigating and prosecuting those who attempt to steal these critical funds," Buchanan said in a news release.