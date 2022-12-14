Marietta man one of five arrested in connection with New Jersey home invasion

Dec. 14—A Marietta man was one of five arrested around metro Atlanta on Tuesday by federal agents and local law enforcement in connection with a July home invasion and shooting in New Jersey, authorities announced.

Kedrain Burdette, 51, of Marietta, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, among other charges, for his alleged role in the home invasion, according to Prosecutor Mark Musella of Bergen County, New Jersey.

Musella's office said that police in Cresskill, New Jersey, responded to a reported home invasion just after 8 p.m. on July 7 "involving multiple armed suspects wearing FBI raid jackets."

One person was shot multiple times during the home invasion and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Musella added.

Burdette was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held in the Cobb jail without bond, according to jail records. There were two warrants for Burdette's arrest executed on Tuesday: one for a slew of drug and gun charges, and another with the single charge of "fugitive from justice."

Musella's office said the arrests came after a five-month investigation identified five Atlanta-area residents as suspects.

The four other men arrested Tuesday in connection with the home invasion are Aaron Perry, 53, of Dunwoody; Ali Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta; Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta; and Roderick Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge. All are facing the same set of charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Musella thanked the Cobb County and Marietta police departments and the FBI's Atlanta Field Office, among other law enforcement agencies in Georgia and New Jersey, for their help with the investigation.