Marietta man pleads guilty to aggravated assault, gets 10 years behind bars

Mar. 1—A Marietta man who pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault last week was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Wednesday that Daniel Henderson, 46, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on Feb. 22, about two years after he choked and stabbed his girlfriend.

The Feb. 13, 2021, occurred at a Motel 6 in Cobb. An argument between Henderson and his girlfriend ended in him choking her and then stabbing her 11 times, lacerating both her kidney and liver, the DA's office said.

Henderson left the motel as his girlfriend made it into the elevator and down to the lobby before a clerk found her, rendered aid and called 911.

Henderson was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Douglas County.

Henderson pled to two counts of aggravated assault five days before his trial was set to begin, Broady's office said, and the negotiated plea was heard before Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds, who was sitting in for Judge Gregory Poole. On top of 10 years in prison, Reynolds sentenced Henderson to five years on probation.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Trejo prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Georgia and attorney Arthur Lee Fudger represented Henderson at the plea.