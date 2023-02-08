Marietta man receives 22 years for child molestation

Feb. 8—A Marietta man received a 22-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty to charges of rape, child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery.

Armando Ramos, 40, also received an additional 18 years on probation after his prison term is completed from Cobb Senior Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster, the district attorney's office said.

Ramos was accused of molesting an 11-year-old victim several years ago, which was reported on August 10, 2020, per the DA's office. He was arrested the same day.

He pled guilty to the charges on the morning the case was set to go to trial.