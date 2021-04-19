Marietta man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of 13-year-old

Hunter Riggall, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 19—A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his trailer in 2019. Alberto Huerta Solis, 54, will serve 20 years without the possibility of parole, and will remain on probation as a registered sex offender for life.

Solis entered an Alford guilty plea on Friday to three counts of child molestation, according to the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, which prosecuted the case. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea.

The victim told police she was walking on Eastside Drive in Marietta, off South Cobb Drive, on the night of Feb. 19, 2019. An unknown, older, Hispanic man approached and started talking to her, offering her clothes and food if she came with him. She went to his trailer and was "dragged by her arm inside of his trailer and inside of his room," where the man started making sexual contact with her.

The victim slapped the man, later identified as Solis, according to the DA's office, and told him to stop, but he continued, pushing her down and committing other sex acts.

The girl told police she feared for her life. After the incident, she knocked on the door of a home and told the home's occupants she had been sexually assaulted nearby. They contacted police.

The girl provided details about the room where she was assaulted, prosecutors said, leading police to the trailer. An exam of the victim found she sustained multiple injuries and DNA matched to Solis was recovered from her body.

"I admire the courage of this young lady to lead police, hours after she had been assaulted, back to the exact location where it happened so that this predator could be arrested and ultimately prosecuted," said Michael DeTardo, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, in an announcement. "I'm also happy to report that she is currently doing well and is very relieved to finally get some closure to this situation."

Solis was detained the same night and told police he drank six or seven beers that night, later saying he drank 16 beers. Police "determined Solis was too intoxicated to be interviewed and instead placed him under arrest," the DA's office said.

In a hearing Friday, Solis said he was too drunk to remember what happened on the night of the incident.

"My job is to be objective, and to take note of your acceptance of responsibility," Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt told Solis during sentencing. "However, you've indicated through your plea that you have a lack of memory of this incident due to your consumption of alcohol. Something I want you to ponder though, the 13-year-old that you did this to will have the memory of that night ingrained in her memory for the rest of her life and that is why you're going to prison."

Recommended Stories

  • ACM Awards 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

    Maren Morris leads the way with five nominations, one of them as a member of The Highwomen, which scored a group of the year nomination.

  • Man Who Served 20 Years in Prison for Stealing 2 Shirts Freed

    A New Orleans man was freed from prison 20 years into a 23-year sentence after the Innocence Project flagged his case for its excessive punishment.

  • NFL draft betting: Ja'Marr Chase should be first WR taken, but can he get into top 6 overall?

    Ja'Marr Chase is a great prospect, but how high can he go in the draft?

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Mexican president to propose extension of welfare programs to curb migration

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he plans to propose his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden an extension of one of his key welfare programs to Central America to help curb immigration. "What I want to propose is that the program Sembrando Vida is implemented in Central America," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from Palenque in southern Mexico. One of Lopez Obrador's key welfare programs, Sembrando Vida aims to provide Mexicans with work and support the country's agriculture.

  • Meghan Markle Is 'Willing to Forgive And Move Forward' With The Royals

    She's hoping Harry can "mend his relationship with his brother and his dad."

  • You Can Now Buy London’s Most Expensive Penthouse With Bitcoins—or $244 Million

    It would cost you 4,300 of the cryptocurrency.

  • Fact Check: Image depicting launch of space shuttle Endeavour has been altered

    An image posted on Facebook purports to be an original NASA capture of a space shuttle launch. But the image has alterations.

  • Austin shooting suspect got bail decreased, ankle monitor removed months after woman raised concerns

    The former Austin deputy was left largely unsupervised by law enforcement in Texas after a woman said she and a child feared he would hurt them.

  • Quick! The newest Apple MacBook Pro is cheaper than we've ever seen it at Amazon

    Ready to give your old laptop the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded MacBook Pro for a steal.

  • Student expelled from Princeton jailed for 18 years for raping two women in London

    Paulo Kretteis, 22, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment.

  • Pete Davidson conducted an awkward Jake Paul pre-fight interview that appeared to be censored. The cut audio has people talking.

    Pete Davidson's mic got muted while speaking to Jake Paul before his fight against Ben Askren, leading to speculation about what exactly he asked.

  • Police Investigating Video of Louisville Officer Repeatedly Punching Man During Arrest

    Louisville Metro Police will conduct an investigation into a video of an unnamed officer punched a man in the face several times following a protest.

  • Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are 'Beyond Relieved' to Complete Prison Sentences: Source

    "She and Mossimo made huge mistakes. They have taken responsibility for them and just want to start fresh now," a source tells PEOPLE

  • Samuel Little Says He Killed 93 People. Why Don’t You Know His Name?

    FBIBetween 1970 and 2005, Samuel Little allegedly murdered 93 people, according to his own confessions. That means he killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ted Bundy combined. He claims to be the most prolific serial killer in American history. So why don’t you know his name?Starz’s new true crime docuseries Confronting a Serial Killer, premiering Sunday night, details how Little, who died in 2020, made his away across the country over the course of decades, treating back alleys, pick-up corners, and underbelly jukebox joints as his hunting ground, targeting prostitutes and drug addicts—often poor women of color—and strangling them to death.His rap sheet over the years was over 100 pages long—rape, assault, even murder—and he was tried three times, but, despite witness testimony from survivors, he was repeatedly acquitted and spent little time in jail.It wasn’t until DNA evidence linked him to the murders of three women in 2012 that he was finally convicted, though he still maintained his innocence. And it wasn’t until author and journalist Jillian Lauren began looking into his story, developing a relationship that evolved into almost daily phone calls from prison, that Little confessed—in graphic, disturbing detail—to his ghastly acts.“In our system of justice, not only are perpetrators treated terribly in terms of racial equity, but if the victims of violent crime are from more marginalized communities—people of color, women of color, women in general, sex workers, people with drug issues—they’re not treated the same,” director Joe Berlinger tells The Daily Beast.Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Is the Year’s First Great Crime DramaHow did Little literally get away with murder for so long? His victims were, as Lauren explains in the series, considered “less dead” by authorities and the judicial system, their tragedies discounted because of their race, status, and life choices. Says Berlinger, “If a white female from Yale University was killed, that crime would be treated very, very differently than all the victims of Samuel Little.”Confronting a Serial Killer tracks how Lauren earns Little’s trust. Through her recordings of their phone conversations, you hear him boast with a disturbing, photographic memory the details of his stranglings and the fetish pleasure he took from them. She then investigates how, even when those murders were reported and survivors testified against him, detectives, lawyers, and juries neglected the cases and miscarried justice, often because the victims were deemed to be of low character or, egregiously, disposable.No one knows better than Berlinger how popular, but also polarizing, true crime series have become. The Oscar-nominated director of the Paradise Lost trilogy, about the trials of the West Memphis Three, saw other titles in the genre he’s responsible for—Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Murder Among the Mormons—among those skewered in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch about the macabre appeal of “murder shows” with women.“There is an awful lot of irresponsible true crime being made that is just about wallowing in the misery of others for entertainment purposes, and to me that is despicable and it is disrespectful to the victims,” Berlinger says.Berlinger wanted to make sure that relaying Little’s crimes carried a social justice message about the disservice that was done to his victims because of their race and socioeconomic status, an institutional bias that fostered his murder spree. Adds Lauren, “I’m very conscious about the capitalism of pain. We’re not using pain as entertainment. We’re using it to talk about humanity.”In every respect, Little’s story is shocking. But it’s also a surprise that, given our fascination with true crime and especially serial killers, most people aren’t aware of his story. The likes of Dahmer, Gacy, and Bundy have gained great notoriety, the subjects of multiple films, documentaries, and mythologies that have turned them into cultural fixtures.There has never been a man who has allegedly killed more people in the U.S. than Samuel Little. The reason he hasn’t joined those men in infamy may be the same reason he got away with his murder spree for so long.“He preyed upon a particular kind of victim, who he calculated wouldn’t be missed,” Berlinger says. “It’s a horrible calculation that he was wrong about, because there were obviously people who missed their loved ones. But he was right that it would be his ticket to eluding real scrutiny, because those kinds of victims don’t raise concern to the highest levels of law enforcement.”Lauren is as much a character in Confronting a Serial Killer as Little is. Beyond the fact that she was researching a book on him, her motivations to seek justice on behalf of his victims—she plays a part in solving several cold cases related to him—are rooted in her own experience as an assault survivor. While in her twenties, she was nearly strangled to death by her then-boyfriend, the same violent method Little would use. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via FBI/Getty She spent two years speaking on the phone with Little and corresponding with him by mail. At times he treated her as a friend and confidant, eliciting pleasure in horrifying her with the violent specifics of his assaults. As Lauren’s husband says in the series, “It seems to me like he’s trying to kill her through the phone.”Beyond that of Little, his victims, and Lauren, there’s another story being told in Confronting a Serial Killer: the toll that investigating and documenting these traumatizing murders takes on the people who are doing the storytelling.Lauren recounts a scene during filming that didn’t make it into the series, but highlights the surreal pain she endured while coaxing confessions out of Little and working on the project. She was in her office on the phone with Little with hair dye in her roots. Her young son barged in and proudly spat a tooth out in her hand. “Sam was, like, talking about how he would cradle their bodies when they were dead, and my kid’s losing a tooth in my hand.” Jillian Lauren in Confronting a Serial Killer Starz Berlinger is familiar with the tension between mission and emotional reality. He still has visceral memories of when he was editing the first Paradise Lost documentary, which told the story of three 8-year-old boys who were mutilated and murdered as part of an alleged satanic ritual and the three teenagers who were subsequently put on trial for the crime. There was a week when he was trying to figure just how much footage of the crime scene to include, which meant spending days staring at autopsy photos and crime-scene images.“I remember going home that night and picking up my 18-month-old child in her crib and holding her, trying to have a moment of just being a new father with my first child, just seeing flashes of these horrific images that I had been looking at all week of slaughtered children,” he says. “I really resented the project at that point because I felt like my fatherly innocence was being robbed because I was staring into the abyss of pure evil.”He’s learned to compartmentalize, and that’s why he was so impressed by Lauren’s intense communication with Little in the pursuit of winning justice for his victims. After a 45-year killing spree, he never confessed to a single murder until their conversations.“Every time I had to hear another one of those stories, I told myself this is not about me,” she says. “It’s about social justice. It hurts a little, but it was a really gratifying process.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lexus Shows the Revised, 2022 ES

    The company calls it “the quintessential luxury sedan.”

  • Attorney: Accusations against Texans QB based on lies

    An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.” The statement by Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, comes after the NFL player’s legal team filed in court its initial response to the lawsuits, alleging that eight of the women bragged about giving him massages and five “wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson.” Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, called the claims in the initial response by Watson’s legal team “weak and vague allegations” that are “demonstrably false.”

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Namibian court denies entry to gay couple's surrogate daughters

    Phillip Lühl was told he must take a paternity test before returning home with his new-born twins.