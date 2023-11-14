Marietta man sentenced to 30 years for gang shooting death of man

A Marietta man has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and drug charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in June 2021.

According to the Georgia Office of the Attorney General, Donald Bannister, 20, admitted to being a member of 2Solid, a criminal street gang in Cobb County with ties to the Bloods.

He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 19 to be served in prison and the rest on probation.

“Norval Bailey lost his life in a senseless shooting that should have never occurred,” Attorney General Chris Carr said. “It’s Donald Bannister’s violent actions that resulted in this tragic death and the injury of three others. Now justice has been served, and the Bailey family has finally been provided with a sense of closure as they continue to mourn the passing of their loved one.”

Bailey was found bleeding in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue with several gunshot wounds and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s gang prosecution unit has prosecuted Bannister in two previous cases in Cobb County.

In one case, Bannister pleaded guilty to physically assaulting another inmate while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in Sept. 2020.

In another case, Bannister pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery and assault of an 18 and 19-year-old in Marietta in Jan. 2019.

