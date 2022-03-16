Marietta man sentenced to life for molesting 13-year old girl

Mar. 16—A Marietta man was given two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of molesting a 13-year-old girl, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady announced in a press release.

Marcelino Rebollar, 49, assaulted the girl between 2014 and 2015 and again in 2018, according to a warrant for his arrest. Rebollar was arrested in April 2018.

A Cobb County jury found Rebollar guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation March 11.

Assistant District Attorney David Bailey presented evidence during the trial, which included testimony from the victim and several expert witnesses, according to the release. Bailey praised the trial team for their work on the case.

"The heroic actions of strangers made all the difference in the world for this child," Bailey said.